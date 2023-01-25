BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Slow growth in the construction of new homes is slowing the development of the city of Beckley, Beckley city treasurer Billie Trump said on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Trump said renovation construction rose by nearly $10 million from 2021 to 2022, but new home construction is lagging.

He said professionals who want to move to the city and to Raleigh County are severely limited because there are too few homes.

“One of the things that is slowing the growth of Beckley and Raleigh County is in the city we don’t have a lot of new homes,” said Trump. “We have kind of a housing shortage in the city and in the county, so we need new houses to be built.”

Trump said developers are needed in the city.

Earlier this month, members of the Beckley Board of Realtors also reported a housing shortage.