BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — City workers were preparing Beckley parks on Monday, May 8, 2023, for Memorial Day weekend, the official start of summer.

New pickle ball leagues are in the works for New River Park. Scott Avenue Park also got a boost with a new basketball court and some new playground equipment, according to Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker.

“It’s a busy time of year,” said Baker. “We finally got construction started on Freedom Park. It was long-awaited but we had some weather and some other issues. It will take us a couple of weeks to get that finished because once again when we do the pour-in-place, we have to wait until the weather is good.”

Baker said city officials are still pushing to open New River Pool for the summer, although it will likely not happen in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Baker added that the city has a promising candidate for pool manager. If that works out, the pool is on track to open!