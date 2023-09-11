BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Police Department shared why two officers are on administrative leave after the officer-involved shooting on Friday, September 8, 2023.

On that Friday evening, one man was left dead and another injured after two officers were involved in a shooting.

The West Virginia State Police are currently still investigating the case, as common protocol calls for a fair and impartial third party whenever an officer-involved shooting takes place. Deputy Chief David Allard said the investigation is to make sure nothing was wrong and the force was justified.

He also said the administrative leave is to make the officers available for the investigation by the West Virginia State Police and the internal investigation, which is also normal protocol.

“The officers are placed on administrative leave,” said Allard. “This is not in any way punitive, this is strictly procedure to make sure they are available for the investigators.”

Allard said the leave also gives the officers a chance to decompress and receive any needed resources for going through a traumatic event.

The case itself conducted by the WVSP is still ongoing.