BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Business owners at Beckley Plaza Mall officially kick off summer with a 70s-themed block party!

The block party offered all sorts of fun for everyone, including music, food, sweet treats and more.

Outside the mall, food trucks like Bandit BBQ served delicious food while dessert trucks like Snowbiz slung up some slushies.

Inside, businesses gave exclusive special offers and promos to groovy guests, along with offering some fun activities.

Jeri Cozart, a Beckley resident, said she grew up in the 70s and thinks this theme is the perfect way to celebrate the warmer weather.

“Summer is here and this is a good time to have this,” said Cozart. “People can come out, socialize, just have a good time and everybody can get together- and that’s what it’s all about.”

The event was free for all to attend and lasted from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.