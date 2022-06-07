BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Police and Fire Pension Boards announced they filed a lawsuit against the Municipal Pension Oversight Board Tuesday, June 7th, 2022. The boards claim the oversight board is overstepping its role. Teresa Toriseva, the lead attorney for the Beckley Fire and Police Pension Boards said the state is requiring the boards to recalculate pension benefits for both retirees and current first responders, taking away some of their benefits.

“We really think this is a case of government overreach and the government looking for a problem or creating a problem where none exists,” Toriseva said.

Toriseva added that in the last 30 years the Beckley Fire and Police Pension Boards and their fiduciaries have properly managed their funds, seeing a combined $34 million in growth in that time period.