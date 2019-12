BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley Police Captain graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Police Captain Charles Ragland is now ranked among the top 1-percent of law enforcement officers from around the world.

Captain Charles Ragland

The 278th session included 258 law enforcement officers from 49 states and the District of Columbia. The class included law enforcement agencies from 37 countries, four military organizations, and six federal civilian organizations.