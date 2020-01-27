Beckley Police charge man with grand larceny, believe he stole more items

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Police caught a man they believe stole several items around Raleigh County. Now, police are investigating to see if they can link other stolen items to the same man.

Det. David Allard, Chief of Detectives at the Beckley Police Department, arrested Charles Fortner on Jan. 26, 2020. He was charged with grand larceny. Allard said it all began with the search for a stolen lawn mower and trailer.

“This is someone who’s been on the radar for a little while,” Allard said. “We have been looking at some of this stuff.”

They made the discovery at a lot off of Johnstown Road in Beckley. Allard said they found the lawn mower, trailer, and several other suspicious items. Now, they are going through police reports to see if they can potentially link more stolen items to Fortner.

“There was a lot of stuff visible from the outside and from their investigation,” Allard said. “But we have to be able to link that to a crime.”

To link what was found in Fortner’s yard to items reported stolen, Allard said the police need more than just a description of the item.

“We have to have the serial number, the make, model, some identifying mark,” Allard said. “Lots of times we recommend creating a unique mark and marking your property.”

Although Fortner was arrested, an investigation into the other items located off Johnstown Road is still underway.

Charles Fortner is being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.