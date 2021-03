BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Every thought about a career in Law Enforcement? The Beckley Police Department announced they are looking for more officers to join their force.

The application process includes a physical agility test. There are no set test dates at this time.

The department is looking for someone with a history of ethical and moral behavior and someone who truly wants to help keep our city safe.

If you are interested in joining the Beckley Police Department, you can visit their website.