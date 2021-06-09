Beckley Police Department hosts Jr. Police Academy

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Some kids in Raleigh County are learning about what it is like to be a police officer.

This is thanks to the Beckley Police Department’s Junior Police Academy. It offers many different life skills, including self defense and CPR. Beckley Firefighters also came to help out in the CPR training.

“It is an opportunity to come in and show a little about what we do; this is the easiest thing to teach a child, and they are doing a really good job doing it,” Ed Thompson, a captain with the Beckley Fire Department, said.

If your child missed this session, no need to worry. They will be holding another session June 28 – July 2. For more information, visit their Facebook page.