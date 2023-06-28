BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Members of the Beckley Police Department hosted another session of their week-long 2023 Junior Police Academy.

The goal of the program was to educate youth on the responsibilities and structure of a police department.

The exciting, informational classes taught them basic first aid, CPR, safety training, and even scenario-based learning.

The information can help kids become better leaders in their schools and communities and prepare them for real-life situations.

Community Services Officer David Bailey said the program began eight years ago and helps kids learn valuable skills each year.

“It has a huge impact to not only learn about the police department and what we do, but they learn knowledge they might be able to use at home,” said Bailey.

Bailey said a third session is currently in the works for July and encourages anyone interested from ages 11-14 to register.

The program is free of charge and applications can be found online or in person at the Beckley Police Department.