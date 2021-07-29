Beckley Police Department K9 ‘Ciro’ retires

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley police department announced the retirement of a beloved K9 on their Facebook page Thursday.

Ciro, the 11 year-old- K9, was their oldest police dog and has been with the department for nine years.

Ciro has been a trusted resource to officers in the region as they’ve worked to suppress and fight crime in Southern West Virginia. -Beckley Police Department

The post said that he was West Virginia’s State K9 of the Year in 2013/2014. Ciro was ‘instrumental’ in finding more than a million dollars worth of illegal firearms, narcotics, money and other evidence. The department said Ciro was especially valued for his tracking ability and helped officers solve crimes that they may not have otherwise solved without his help.

The Beckley Police Department still has three K9s – Ora, Gabo and Gema. Ciro is set to retire on a farm in the area.