BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley Police Department officer said on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 members of the local police force feel encouraged by Beckley Common Council’s Tuesday decision to not approve a $2,500 annual pay raise and to instead voice support for a larger raise, possibly $8,000.

Corporal Joseph Hunter said police officers were surprised by the strong support they got at the Tuesday meeting, when four members of Council spoke about the dangers police face and their need for higher pay.

“I was not expecting the words that we got from Council,” said Hunter, who spoke before Council on behalf of the need for a substantial pay raise. “And it seemed like almost all of them, unanimously, were in support of it. We’re extremely grateful. We have some people that have our backs. I haven’t talked to everybody. I think the general feeling is, this is a win. It’s not a complete win. It’s not over. But this seems like a good start.”

Council chambers was packed by Beckley Police Department officers and their supporters during the Tuesday meeting.