BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Driving on roadways during high winds can be dangerous, according to experts at the National Weather Service.

For SUVs, pick-up trucks and other high-profile vehicles, wind speeds of 30 miles per hour present challenges.

At 40 to 60 miles an hour, smaller profile cars can have trouble.

Travel experts advise it’s best to keep up with local weather reports and to stay off the roads altogether when wind speeds reach 40 miles an hour, but what happens if someone encounters high winds while they’re driving?

Sgt. David Bailey at Beckley Police Department said on Monday, August 7, 2023, that slow driving is key during high winds. Gusts of wind can slow braking time and give drivers less control. Gusts can come suddenly, giving drivers less time to react.

“When you get caught in a windstorm or whatever, it makes you want to try to hurry up to get wherever you have to go,” Sgt. Bailey said. “But the main thing is, take your time. Be cautious. Be aware of your surroundings, and both hands need to be on that wheel, just in case it would, kind of, move your car off the road, a little bit.”

Driving along bridges and underpasses presents special risks during high winds. Sgt. Bailey said the same rules apply when approaching bridges.

“If you’re in a high-profile vehicle, and that wind’s blowing around, just use common sense,” Bailey advised. “Keep both hands on the wheels. Slow down, and, just, take your time.”

Bailey warned that, during thunderstorms, it is never safe to drive through standing water on the roadway. He advised drivers to turn around and find an alternate route.