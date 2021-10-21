Beckley Police Department to participate in National Drug Take Back Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police are teaming up with multiple agencies for National Drug Take Back Day.

They will be collecting unused prescription drugs at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A representative from the Attorney General’s office and the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition will also be there to help out with the event. The purpose of the day is to help people properly dispose of unused medications and keep them off the streets.

“Kids can get a hold of them, anybody coming into your house can get a hold of them,” Lieutenant Roy Redden said. “Some people want to dispose of them, and the only thing they think of is the trash or flushing them down the toilet, neither of which is good for the environment. So, this way, they can be disposed of properly and nobody gets a hold of them that shouldn’t.”

The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition will also be handing out deterra bags to people who attend the event which help people dispose of drugs at home.