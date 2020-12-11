Beckley Police hold seatbelt safety checkpoint

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Living during the pandemic brought many changes this year. One thing that did not change is the importance of staying safe on the road.

But what changed is the way officers are operating checkpoints due to COVID-19.

“Talk to each driver and vehicle individually and just ensure that they are not impaired, they are not under the influence and they are buckled up in this case,” said Sgt. Jamie Wilhite, the Southern Regional Highway Safety Program coordinator.

These are some of the things officers would accomplish during a routine seatbelt safety checkpoint.

Now Sgt. Wilhite said they have to stay at a distance, and only interact with drivers if there is a violation.

But Wilhite said even though they can not operate the way they normally would, they can still carry out the main purpose of the checkpoint.

“They are informational, they help get information out to the public, the importance of wearing their seatbelts. They save 15,000 lives every year, year in and year out,” said Wilhite

These checkpoints are about more than just checking for and emphasizing the importance of seatbelts.

Wilhite said they also provide information on properly installing children safety seats and other ways to ensure safety on the road.

“When you are talking about a vehicle crash the seatbelt works in conjunction with the airbag, if you don’t have one or the other it is not going to be as effective,” said Wilhite.

Throughout the entire process of a checkpoint Wilhite said his main concern is keeping both the public and the officers safe. And he said there is one easy way to do just that.

“Put your seatbelt on, the data shows and the evidence shows that it is certainly more beneficial to wear your seatbelt than to not wear it,” said Wilhite

Sgt. Wilhite says violations still occur pandemic or not and he said his officers were more than ready for the ones they encountered during their seatbelt safety checkpoint.