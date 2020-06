BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police responded to a shots fired call on Neville Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 13, 2020.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Officers say they found a large number of shell casings at the scene, located in front of the bar Publicity. However, police told 59 News they did not locate a suspect or a victim.

They ask that anyone with information contact them at (304) 256 -1720 or call CrimeStoppers of West Virginia.