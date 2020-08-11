Police looking for suspect after shots fired at Beckley home

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A late night report of shots fired at a Beckley home left police still searching for those responsible.

Investigators said the call came in at 11:07 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020. They said no one was hurt at the home on Quarry Street, but the suspect is still unidentified.

Police are looking for a possible suspect vehicle, which is a black passenger car that turned left towards Harper Road at the time of the incident.

If you have any information, contact Beckley Police Sgt. Pannell at (304) 256-1720. You can remain anonymous.