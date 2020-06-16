Beckley Police looking for suspects in connection to theft at Walmart

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects in connection to a theft at the Walmart in Beckley.

Officers said the incident happened on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Walmart on Eisenhower Drive. The alleged suspects and car are shown above.

Anyone with information can contact the Cpl. Deems at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.

