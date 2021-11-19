Beckley Police search for missing teen

Beckley, WV (WVNS) – Beckley Police are searching for a missing Raleigh County teenager.

According to a press release, 16-year-old Logan Blade Bickford is believed to have run away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. His mother was the last to see him, as he got into an unknown car. Detectives with the Beckley Police Department are asking for help in locating the missing teen.

Bickford is 5’3″ and weighs 122 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on S. Heber Street in Beckley. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Beckley City Police Department at (304) 256-1708.