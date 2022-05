BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Public pools in Beckley will open on June 3, Raleigh Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker said Friday.



Baker says the city is ready to open on Memorial Day weekend, but a contractor that provides lifeguards needs more time to hire lifeguards.



The contractor, USA Pools, will train lifeguards in time for New River Pool and Historic Black Knight pool to open June 3, Baker said.