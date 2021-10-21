Beckley Pride blessing box vandalized

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Pride Blessing Box on Third Ave in Beckley was vandalized on Wednesday.

The blessing box was painted as part of a contest by the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition. Someone painted the box black, covering what the coalition did. It’s located in front of the Beckley Art Park and McManus Walking Trail.

Stephanie French, Blessing Box Coordinator for the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition, said they filed a police report with the Beckley Police Department.

“For something like this to happen, to want to vandalize something in your community that serves your community, is simply heartbreaking and very upsetting,” French said.

French said the Shady Tree Car Club and Beckley Women’s Club donated $100 each towards the repainting of the blessing box.