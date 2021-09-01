Beckley Pride gives out college scholarships

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Pride gave out college scholarships for the first time this year.

They gave out two scholarships each worth $1,500. Applications for next year’s scholarships will be open early next year.

Students in most counties in Southern West Virginia can apply as long as they are enrolled in a university or technical college.

“We just want to support LGBTQ+ youth in our community. LGBTQ+ youth face many more barriers than a regular heterosexual student,” said Christina Baisden, President of Beckley Pride.

To apply, students need to submit two letters of recommendation, transcript and proof of enrollment.

