Beckley Pride holds Stride with Pride event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Saturday, Sept. 12 was an opportunity for people to get out and be active. Beckley Pride held the first ever Stride for Pride event. Saturday, people gathered in Beckley at the McManus trails to walk two miles.

Beckley Pride President Christina Baisden said this is a way for people to get out and see their friends safely during the pandemic.

“It’s the beginning of our monthly walking event,” Baisden said. “We want to get people out and socializing you know with the virus its been really really difficult for anybody to get together and do anything.”

Beckley Pride will hold this event every second Saturday of the month. The time of future events will be determined. Follow Beckley Pride’s Facebook page to stay up to date.