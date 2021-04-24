Beckley Pride hosts trash pickup

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Members of Beckley Pride grabbed some trash bags and gloves, and started cleaning up the community. They spent their Saturday along Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.

Saturday’s cleanup was the first they hosted this year. Members said this is just one way they could give back and help make the city a better place to live. Christina Baisden is the President of Beckley Pride.

“It’s just important, people are just careless and throw trash out their windows for whatever and we want our community to be beautiful and clean,” Baisden said.



Beckley Pride will host another cleanup in the next couple of months. If you would like to participate, we will put more information over on their Facebook Page.