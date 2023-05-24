BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a warning to parents regarding the negative impacts of social media on teenagers and children.

A Beckley psychiatrist, Dr. Ahmed Faheem, treats adults and adolescents and said on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, that the best way to protect children’s mental health is for parents to make sure they are connected emotionally and socially with their teens and younger children.

“Don’t be afraid to ask questions that are important for you to know,” said Faheem, adding it is not a parent’s job to be a ‘friend’ to a teenager. “Where are they going? What are they doing? What company are they keeping, what kind of things are the watching, what are they being exposed to?”

Faheem’s advice is similar to what the surgeon general suggested. Murthy wants lawmakers and tech companies to come up with guidelines to protect minors and for parents to enact “tech-free” zones and to create a family plan to restrict social media use.

Faheem suggested parents have at least one meal a day with their teens to talk about what is going on in their lives.

He added it is important to respect teens’ privacy rights, but it is equally important, he said, for parents to know where teens are spending their time — online and in real life.

He advised, if parents see teens speaking and acting in ways which don’t meet family standards, they have a responsibility to investigate.

“And to be a parent, you have the responsibility to be there for your teenager, to have that understanding of where your teenager is,” said Faheem. “Tell the teenager what is right and wrong. Be there to stop your teenager from something bad they are doing.”