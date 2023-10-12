MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS) — A leading provider of educational technologies cut the ribbon on a new facility in Raleigh County on Thursday, October 12, 2023, during a ceremony hosted by Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.

Trafera now operates a regional service facility in Mabscott.

The company CEO said good relationships with local school districts led the Minnesota-based company to settle in the Mountain State.

“We already had several employees that were in this area, and this actually allows us to reach not only schools in West Virginia but to reach even into some districts in Kentucky, as well,” said Trafera CEO Scott Gill.

Trafera-Tops, a friendly blue dinosaur, is the official “mascot” of the company.