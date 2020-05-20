Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce giving out #WearAMask signs

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is showing support for the #WearAMask campaign. The Chamber teamed up with Dr. Ayne Amjad to spread awareness about the importance of wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chamber President, Michelle Rotellini, said they are giving businesses signs to put in their windows.

“We decided, Dr. Amjad and the Chamber, that what we could do, because there are so many unknowns, but what we could do is encourage people to wear a mask,” Rotellini said. “They are easy and it will protect our communities.”

Rotellini said if a business wants a sign, the owners can contact the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce office. The Chamber will deliver the signs for free.