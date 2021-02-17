Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce recognizes community award winners

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Multiple business owners in the community were recognized on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

The Beckley-Raleigh Chamber of Commerce held a special event at the Historic Black Knight. They honored 2020 award recipients because their original award ceremony was cancelled due to COVID-19.

One of the awards was small business of the year award, which was given to Kacy Korczyk. She said she was so grateful to receive this award, especially after a year like 2020.

“To win this award on top of it, it’s kind of like icing on the cake, to make it through this. Our business is better than ever. We’re still serving the citizens of Beckley, and it’s been great,” Korczyk said.

Korczyk is the owner of On Point Health and Wellness in Beckley.