Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce selling annual Christmas Ornament

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– If you are looking for something new for your Christmas tree this year, the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce hopes you will stop by.

This year is the 18th Edition of the Chamber’s holiday ornament and it’s on sale now. The ornament depicts the house where the Chamber has been for 100 years.

President Michelle Rotellini said these ornaments are always fun to showcase the beauty that is in Beckley.

“It’s really neat,” Rotellini said. “You know a lot of communities do that and it’s something everybody looks forward to. We’ve had folks come in that have bought the ornament for every year single year and they were calling the office wanting to see if they had arrived yet.”

You can get your hand on this ornament along with ornaments from other years at the Beckley Raleigh County Chambers Office. They cost $10.