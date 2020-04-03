Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will hold virtual conference for small businesses

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is holding a Tele-Town hall for small businesses. There will be experts to talk about the CARES Act, local grants, and more financial opportunities.

Michelle Rotellini, Chamber President, said it is open to any business in Raleigh County or surrounding areas.

“We can provide to our community accurate information to help to help them survive. First and foremost, that’s what we all have to do right now as businesses is survive,” said Rotellini.

They will release the meeting information on their facebook and other platforms. The event is scheduled for April 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.