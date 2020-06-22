Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Free testing will be offered in Raleigh County Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department will host the testing at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. It starts at 8:30 a.m. and will go until 2:30 p.m. Testing is free, but you will need to bring an ID. You do not need a doctor’s order.

Candance Hurd, an administrator at the health department, said this is a good time to get peace of mind, even if you do not have any symptoms.

“We’re really excited to be able to host a community host, with the DHHR, the local emergency management, city, county. Everyone is coming together to be able to offer that,” Hurd said.