Beckley residents express concern about rising COVID cases

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The nation, including West Virginia, is closely monitoring an uptick in COVID 19 cases. That is because they are rising in all 50 states.

The U.S. recorded an average of more than 26,000 new cases per day over the last week, a 67 percent increase from the week before.

With restrictions easing up and back to school season on the way, we went to Beckley to see what people think.

“The kids can still wear their masks and as long as they want continue wearing the masks but I think the kids need to be in school,” said Valerie Vicinanza.

“I just don’t know how they’re going to handle it, it’s going to be a tough tough job to still be on the safe side and try to have everyday classes,” said James Hamrick.

“I think there are a lot of people that aren’t taking it seriously, they don’t believe in the vaccinations and they don’t believe in the masks and there have been a lot of people that have died from COVID and I think people need to take it seriously,” said Beverly Pate.

Many experts attribute the rise to slowing vaccination rates, with just about 48 percent of the US population fully vaccinated.