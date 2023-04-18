BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley community rallied in front of city hall to try and save two of their city pools from being closed for the summer.

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 6 p.m., people gathered in front of city hall to fight for the Black Knight Municipal Park and the New River Park community pools.

The pools were staying closed because a qualified pool manager could not be found despite raising the salary and offering a bonus for the position.

Many residents believe the pools are not just beloved city amenities, but provide their children with a safe and fun activity throughout summer. They also had a major complaint about smaller, surrounding counties still opening their pools while Beckley is not.

While the residents held signs and voiced their frustration, cars drove by honking and showing support for the cause.

One resident, Brian Brown, thinks it is important that they stand up for what is right.

“I think it’s a shame that it’s come to this, but fortunately, there are people who do care in our community and are excited to mobilize and make sure that a wrong is righted,” said Brown.

Both Brown and the community hope that by making their voices heard, they can try and change the outcome for the two pools.