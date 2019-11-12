Beckley residents respond to first significant snowfall of season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The first significant snowfall of the season had people dusting off their cars to get to work on time.

Jerome Motley, a father in the area, woke his children up to explain they had a two hour delay. Motely said he hopes this snowfall does not set the standard for the winter.

“I hope it gets a little milder as the year go along,” Motley said. “But we’ll just take what the good lord sends us, I guess.”

Snow is something that many people get excited about. Especially children when they know that it might bring a day off from school.

For many Beckley Residents who do not get to take advantage of snow day, they had some mixed reviews. Austin McDowell, a Walmart Employee, works his shifts outside regardless of the weather. He said the snow does not bother him that much, but he does get some wind burn on his cheeks throughout the day.

“It’s pretty rough on me because when I get the buggies I can slip and fall and I deal with that a lot,” McDowell said.

But for those who cannot stay warm in the snow, they are bundling themselves up and getting to work.

“I’ve got a Carhartt, I’ve got a long sleeve shirt and it’s all cotton and I’ve got a long sleeve shirt under that,” McDowell said.

Layering up is a great way to keep warm, and if it starts to warm up, you can always shed some layers to cool off.