BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Amid recent events such as the March 27th mass shooting in Tennessee, many people are left discussing how gun violence impacts our society.

So far in 2023, more than 10,000 people have died from gun violence, according to Gun Violence Archive.

GVA showed that 130 deaths were from mass shootings, and more than 400 of those lives lost were under the age of 17.

While some believe it is a mental health issue and not about guns at all, others are upset that not more is being done.

“It’s people who kill, it’s not guns that kill,” said Elijah Thompson, a Beckley resident. “I think I’m more pro-gun than anything because I feel more safe.”

Beckley resident Kennith Logwood stated, “I’m really frustrated that we’re here three, four years down the road and nothing substantial has been done.”

The other 10,000 deaths resulted from suicide, homicide, or unintentional instances of gun violence.