Beckley Rotary Club continues Centennial celebration with new project

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – The Beckley Rotary club is continuing the celebration of their Centennial this year with a new project this month.

During the month of February, members are collecting jeans for teens. They’re hoping to gather 100 or more pairs of jeans for teens in the Beckley area. They have a different project planned for each month, but this month they have fewer days to reach their goal. The club will work with community resource offices in the schools to make sure they’re distributed out to to kids.

“If you think about it, jeans go with everything you can dress them up you can dress them down you can wear them to a ballgame, you can wear them to wherever but if you don’t have a nice pair of jeans or you only have 1 pair there’s only so much you can do with that so we want to make sure that kids excuse me teenagers have enough jeans to go around when they want to go out with their friends we want them to be cool and feel like they fit in.” April Elkins Badtke, president elect of the Beckley Rotary Club



Badtke says they are looking for jeans of all sizes. She also says they are looking to grow Rotary Club membership to 100 members from their current 90.

For more information on where to make donations, visit the Rotary Club’s website here.