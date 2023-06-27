BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Rotary Club made club history on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 by appointing the first person of color as club president in the 102 years of the club’s existence.

Former club president April Elkins Badtke will pass Dumas the gavel in a ceremony and dinner at the Historic Black Knight in Beckley.

Food, drinks, activities, and an award ceremony for other exemplary Rotarians will be given during the ceremony.

Dumas will also share her plans for the club as the new president, which will hold true to certain traditions but also make several new strides.

Dumas said among other changes, she wants to introduce more inclusivity and accessibility to the club, including offering more meeting times for members.

“We are really blazing the trail here, and we’re hoping that we’re sending the message to everyone that they are welcome here and they belong here,” said Dumas. “It doesn’t matter what they look like, where they live, how they worship or who they love- everyone is welcome in Beckley Rotary Club.”

Dumas added they already have plans to expand their Rotary Youth Club and continue their work internationally as well as locally to maximize impact.