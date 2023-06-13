BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Rotary Club celebrated another successful year of fundraising for local food pantries at the Black Knight Country Club on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The Beckley Rotary Club raised $8,000 to be divided between five different community food pantries. Each of these pantries left with a $1,600 check and enjoyed a lunch at the country club:

Salvation Army of Beckley, WV

Food for Body and Soul Food Pantry

Beckley Dream Center

Helping Hands Resource Center

Carpenters Corner

Leaders from each of these food organizations also spoke about the ways the money will be used to help further support the community.

April Elkins Badtke, President of the Rotary Club, said she is grateful to be a part of offering resources to those who really need it.

“It feels amazing to really live the rotary motto of service above self and that we are providing that support for the communities to help those in the most need,” said Badtke.

Badtke said the pantries can use the money to buy perishables and any other need they identify within the community.