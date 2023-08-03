BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley salon operator wants to make sure kids headed back to school are able to feel more confident.

The Hair Maxx Salon at 108 N. Vance Drive will offer a free shampoo, blow dry and select styles on Sunday, August 20, 2023, from 1 to 7 p.m. and on Monday, August 21, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Veronica Haskins said on Thursday, August 3, 2023, that each child will receive up to one hour in the salon chair for styling.

Haskins said Hair Maxx stylists want students to start the school year with confidence. They also want to help out parents who may be on a stricter budget.

“There are a lot of parents out here that can’t afford to get their daughters’ hair done, or their sons’ hair, and they have more than one child,” Haskins said. “So, I thought this would be a good opportunity to help out the community and those that want their hair done. And, it makes you feel good.”

Box braids, synthetic and human hair are available for purchase at The Hair Maxx store but are not included in the offer, said Haskins.

Short, full nail sets or gel manicures will also be offered at the salon for free or at a reduced price during the event.

Haskins added that those who want to donate to the event may call the store at 304-252-9849 for more information.

She encouraged those who want the free sessions to call the salon.

Parents bringing more than two children must call for an appointment and bring a flyer, she added.