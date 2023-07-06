BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Salvation Army in Beckley welcomes a new captain. Captain Liz Blusiewicz recently came from the Salvation Army in Huntington, where she said she had spent six years.

She said she is appointed to the Beckley site to oversee the upcoming completion of the new Salvation Army headquarters on Robert C. Byrd Drive.

“My number one thing is getting this building open, so we can see kids, seniors, families, seniors, individuals, everyone just have a place that’s safe for them to come and just be enriched- physically, mentally, spiritually,” said Blusiewicz on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Blusiewicz, who uses the title “Captain Liz,” said she looks forward to offering community services from the new headquarters.