BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Around 33 percent of Americans have turned at least once to cannabidiol oil, also known as CBD oil, for relaxation and relief of pain.

But should overdose be a concern?

James Morgan, owner of Only Organics in Beckley, sells CBD oil and other cannabis-based products. He said on Monday, January 23, 2023, that a number of customers buy the oil, which is legal in every state.

“It’s great for stress, sleep disorders, it’s good for inflammation,” said Morgan. “It’s great for inflammation. It’s also good for certain pains like arthritis. It’s also good for diabetes and high blood pressure.”

Like marijuana, CBD comes from the cannabis plant but has no or negligible traces of THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana which can give a euphoric feeling.

The federal Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved a marketing application for any over-the-counter cannabis product to treat any disease or condition.

But Dr. Hassan Jafary, a Beckley psychiatrist, said United Kingdom scientists have done more research on CBD oil. Jafary said CBD is safe to use and recommends the use of CBD oil to lower blood pressure and relieve pain.

As for overdosing, both Morgan and Jafary said it is virtually impossible.

“There is no article, no research, ever produced, which said you can overdose on that,” Jafary said. “Now, you can have some side effect, if you take more than prescribed, which is actually appetite change or diarrhea.”

He said the digestive symptoms usually subside within hours.

Morgan sells CBD as an oil, as a gummy, and as a bath bomb.

He recommends soaking 30 minutes to get the full benefit of CBD.

Jafary said it is important to buy CBD and other marijuana products from a professional, licensed salesperson.