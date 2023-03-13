BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Springtime in Beckley means the return of the annual Spring Clean-up, a free service the city offers.

Beckley Board of Public Works crews will pick up non-hazardous throw-away items in the city’s five wards, starting in numerical order on March 27, 2023.

Crews will not pick up yard waste, demolition items or petroleum products.

They will take away white goods, like washers and stoves, on Fridays for $25 per item.

“Most people are very appreciative of the service,” said Beckley Board of Public Works Director Pamela Frey on Monday, March 13, 2023. “There are some that don’t like waiting. They may get a little aggravated because it takes us a while. But we have over 500 streets that we cover, so it does take us a good two weeks, sometimes more.”

Those in each of the five wards should have their take-aways put within 5 feet of the curb by 7 a.m. on March 27, 2023. Crews will not make return visits.