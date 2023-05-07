BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are still looking for a Mother’s Day gift and want to support a local school as well as local businesses, then you might want to attend a local craft fair coming up.

The 2nd Annual Best Craft and Vendor show is right around the corner and will features items like rustic wooden signs, jewelry, handmade soaps and more.

Amy Shumate, the Organizer for the BEST Craft and Vendor Show said the money raised helps the athletic programs, band, music and National Junior Honor Society at Beckley-Stratton Middle School. Shumate said the students learn different skills from this event.

“The beauty of doing this is that it allows them to see that they have entrepreneurial skills that they don’t even realize that they have,” Shumate said. “By seeing everyone come with the different things that they make and putting them up to sell, they can be their own small business owner while still maintaining a regular job. It really does spark a lot of interest in these kids.”

The BEST craft and vendor show will take place on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. in and Sunday, May 13, from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. at Beckley-Stratton Middle School.