Beckley Toughman contest postponed

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Toughman contest being held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center is postponed. The contest was originally scheduled for March 26 and March 27, 2020.

Organizers said they are taking this action out of an abundance of caution. Currently there is no new date set, but an update is expected in the next two to three weeks.

The release stated tickets are still good for the rescheduled date. The contest will still take place at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.