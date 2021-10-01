Beckley trick-or-treat to take place October 30th

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — October is here and that means Halloween is just around the corner!

The City of Beckley is making some changes to its annual trick-or-treat rules. This year, trick or treat will take place on Saturday October 30, 2021 from five to seven p.m.

Mayor Rob Rappold said this will allow for families to attend church and get school work done on Sunday. He also said people should be aware of trick-or-treaters when they are driving through neighborhoods.

“All motorists be exceptionally careful that night,” Mayor Rappold said. “Kids with their masks on, their excitement, they might not be as attending to safety as they otherwise would be.”

Mayor Rappold said he wants trick-or-treat to take place on the last Saturday of October regardless of what day Halloween falls on.