Beckley VA hosts first virtual women’s health town hall

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley VA Medical Center hosted its first women’s health virtual town hall.

The event is an open platform for women veterans to talk about their healthcare needs within the VA system and for the VA to update them about what the center is doing to tailor to women’s health. According to the VA, women are the fastest-growing demographic of veterans and the hospital system is working to quickly adapt its staffing and care programming to meet their needs.

“They currently comprise about 20% of all new recruits, about 15% of active-duty force, 18 if reserve force,” Women’s Veteran Program Manager, Wanda Richmond, said. “But sadly, even though we have all these growing numbers, we only have about 25% of veteran women currently enrolled.”

The VA plans to host these town halls twice a year moving forward and encourage all women veterans to attend and explore the expanding benefits the hospital has to offer.