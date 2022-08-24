DANIELS, WV (WVNS)–Beckley VA Medical Center and Active Southern West Virginia hosted a walk for Women’s Equality Day on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Little Beaver Lake in Daniels.

The groups provided outreach and resource information available in honor of the day.

Olivia Honaker, VAMC Whole Health Clinical Director, said VAMC offers various programs to help veterans.

“We have intimate partner violence which will be represented here today, as well as women’s health champions,” she said. “We have military sexual trauma coordinators at the Beckley VA.”

Honaker said the event provided information to women on services that are available to them at the medical center.

Women’s Equality Day celebrated every August 26, commemorates the passage of women’s suffrage in the United States.

Sara Yoke, Beckley VAMC public information officer, told 59News there are 12,000 women Veterans in West Virginia.