Beckley VA Medical Center reimplements COVID-19 restrictions

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A medical center just for Veterans in our area will resume COVID-19 restrictions at their facility starting Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

The Beckley VA said they reimplemented certain restrictions and screening ‘out of an abundance of caution.’ In a statement on their Facebook page, officials listed a variety of reasons to resume these protocols, including protecting the veterans and their employees.

Starting Wednesday morning, Veterans will be screened in the tent in front of the Emergency Department. They will only be allowed in the center 15 minutes before their appointment time. Masks will be required for Veterans and will be provided.

Veterans who are coming to the VA for a mental health appointment, however, will be screened at the blue booth while remaining in their cars. No visitors will be allowed on the 3rd floor inpatient ward, and anyone visiting the Emergency Department will be determined on a ‘limited case by case basis.’

Caregivers and spouses will not be allowed to come with their Veteran to appointments unless a note has been placed on their record by a provider. Outdoor restroom facilities and handwashing stations will be available for loved ones.

For more information on the safety protocols reinstated by the Beckley VA Medical Center, visit their Facebook page.