BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It’s officially cold enough to start worrying about getting sick, and the best way to protect against the flu and its potentially serious complications is with a flu vaccine.

The Beckley Veterans Affairs Medical Center is offering a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic for enrolled veterans.

The clinic dates are Monday, October 16, 2023 through Friday, November 3, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Vaccines are administered from the white medical trailer in the back of the parking lot.

Here are some things to consider before arriving from the Beckley VAMC:

We recommend wearing a short-sleeved shirt or one that has sleeves that can be rolled up easily.

Please have your identification card ready.

Use caution when following directional signs from the main gate of the medical center.

No registration for an appointment is required.

Stay in your vehicle. Our team will bring you the paperwork and administer the flu vaccine through your open car window/door.

The CDC recommends a vaccination of one dose each flu season. It takes about two weeks for protection to develop after vaccination.