BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It’s officially cold enough to start worrying about getting sick, and the best way to protect against the flu and its potentially serious complications is with a flu vaccine.
The Beckley Veterans Affairs Medical Center is offering a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic for enrolled veterans.
The clinic dates are Monday, October 16, 2023 through Friday, November 3, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Vaccines are administered from the white medical trailer in the back of the parking lot.
Here are some things to consider before arriving from the Beckley VAMC:
- We recommend wearing a short-sleeved shirt or one that has sleeves that can be rolled up easily.
- Please have your identification card ready.
- Use caution when following directional signs from the main gate of the medical center.
- No registration for an appointment is required.
- Stay in your vehicle. Our team will bring you the paperwork and administer the flu vaccine through your open car window/door.
The CDC recommends a vaccination of one dose each flu season. It takes about two weeks for protection to develop after vaccination.