BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There’s no better way to celebrate Earth Week than to get out and enjoy the earth.

That’s what Beckley Water Company wants folks to do this week. The company announces Earth Day 2023 Kids’ Scavenger Hunt.

“We really wanted to encourage families, especially younger children, to get out and explore the earth and to really be able to find different things, which is flowers, leaves, just very simple things to enjoy time out with their family and friends,” said Alexis Foster, a spokesperson for Beckley Water Company.

There are 10 items for kids to find and photograph.

Parents send the pics to the water company to enter kids in a drawing for a $25 Chocolate Moose gift card and to get freebies from Beckley Water Company, Foster said.